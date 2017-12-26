Pele says Nigeria, African team can win World Cup – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Pele says Nigeria, African team can win World Cup
Daily Trust
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, otherwise known as Pele, has commented on the possibility of the Super Eagles and other African representatives winning the World Cup. The three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team had predicted that an …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!