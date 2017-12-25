Pele speaks on why Eagles haven’t won the World Cup – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog)



Brazil legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, otherwise known as Pelé, has once again predicted that an African side, including Nigeria, will win the World Cup because according to him, 'Africans play leading roles in all positions' in world football …



