Pep Guardiola Slams Newcastle’s Defensive Tactics

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Newcastle United did not “want to play” in their Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win over the Magpies on Wednesday night but were made to work for the three points as the hosts played a conservative, defensive game.

Man City boasted 85% possession in the first half and ended the game with 78% of the ball, leading to Guardiola’s criticism of the opposition at full time.

“We did absolutely everything but it is difficult to play when the other team doesn’t want to play,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“In the last minutes we played in their rhythm and then it was not easy because it is not over at 1-0 – we created enough chances to win 2-0, 3-0, 4-0.

“Always you have to expect this kind of situation – and it is not always easy to maintain that level. But we have more points and we are now 15 in front and we can now focus on our next game.

“Any manager can decide what he wants – I prefer to try to play but I respect a lot what opponents do and we have to try to discover how to attack against them.”

