 Peter Okoye, joins Olamide, others at Lagos music fiesta – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Okoye, joins Olamide, others at Lagos music fiesta – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Peter Okoye, joins Olamide, others at Lagos music fiesta
Information Nigeria
Many people who have not seen Peter Okoye, formerly of PSquare, do a solo performance are having the opportunity as the annual musical show, One Lagos Fiesta, has unveiled him as one of the big artistes for the year. The event, otherwise called OLF

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.