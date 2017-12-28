 Petrol monitoring: NNPC, DPR dispense 57000 litres free to motorists – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Petrol monitoring: NNPC, DPR dispense 57000 litres free to motorists – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Petrol monitoring: NNPC, DPR dispense 57000 litres free to motorists
Vanguard
A team of officials from Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and security agents on Thursday dispensed 57,000 litres of petrol free to motorists. Mr Umar Ajiya, the Managing Director, Nigerian Product
Fuel scarcity: Motorists get free petrol in OgunThe News
DPR sells petrol free in Ogun, seals off 2 stations in Cross RiverNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.