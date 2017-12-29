Petrol scarcity: Transport fare increases in Kano – Vanguard



Vanguard Petrol scarcity: Transport fare increases in Kano

Vanguard

It is no longer news that petrol is scarce in Kano metropolis. What is now news is that commercial tricycle operators on Friday increased their fares by about 70 per cent. The petrol scarcity had reduced the number of tricycle operators popularly known …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

