 Petrol sells at N220p/l in Katsina – The Nation Newspaper
Petrol sells at N220p/l in Katsina – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Petrol sells at N220p/l in Katsina
The scarcity of petroleum products is biting harder in Katsina State as most independent marketers increase price of petrol to over N220 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A survey conducted by NAN indicated that only the NNPC Mega

