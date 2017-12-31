Philip Agbese: Letter to Yusuf Buhari
My Dearest Brother We praise and glorify the name of God Almighty, Creator of the Universe, the giver and taker of life, the protector and the magnificent for His mercies and blessings to us on earth. And we thank Him most profoundly for the gift of our lives as we enter the New Year in […]
Philip Agbese: Letter to Yusuf Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!