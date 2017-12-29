Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona: Ronaldo warns Liverpool star against move – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona: Ronaldo warns Liverpool star against move
Daily Star
RONALDO has warned his Brazilian compatriot Philippe Coutinho against moving to Barcelona after being 'treated badly' by the club. By Marc Williams / Published 29th December 2017. Ronaldo Liverpool Philippe Coutinho Barcelona GETTY. Ronaldo has warned …
Philippe Coutinho Finally Closing in on Barcelona Switch After Months of Negotiations
'We were all treated badly' – Ronaldo claims Barca 'always had issues with Brazilian players'
Barcelona news: Mass exodus planned to fund Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho deals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!