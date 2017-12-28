Philippe Coutinho Won’t Regret Joining Barcelona- Paulinho

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has suggested that Philippe Coutinho would “not regret” a move to the Spanish club and jokes that a house search is already under way.

Philippe Coutinho, who is a team-mate of Paulinho in the Brazilian national team, was the subject of multiple offers from Barcelona in the summer with the Liverpool forward handing in a transfer request in August.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring in each of his last three appearances, but speculation about his future has once again intensified ahead of the January transfer window.

Paulinho, who joined Barcelona from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in August, says he has given Coutinho advice about living in Barcelona and even joked that a house search is already underway in the Spanish city.

“The city already knows of his passage through Espanyol, I talk about the facilities, and the training, the group, the way the group received me that was spectacular,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I make jokes that people are already looking for a house for him. I try to give him the basic information, the most important for him and his family, because maybe the time he lived here was not enough to know the city.

“But he knows that Barcelona is a very good city, that offers everything for him and his family. I would advise him to be calm, to leave any anxiety aside.

“I also went through that when I was in China. You have to think about the decision you are going to make. I think that if he has the opportunity to come, he won’t regret it.”

The post Philippe Coutinho Won’t Regret Joining Barcelona- Paulinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

