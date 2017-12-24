 Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing – CNN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing – CNN

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing
CNN
(CNN) Firefighters recovered a body from a shopping mall in the southern Philippines city of Davao after a blaze broke out on Saturday, according to a state-run media outlet. The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported the recovery of "one charred body
37 dead in Davao City mall firePhilippine Star
NBI ordered to probe Davao mall fireInquirer.net
Rescuers unable to enter burning mall in Philippines where dozens trappedNational Post
The Independent –Deutsche Welle –New York Times –Manila Bulletin
all 250 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.