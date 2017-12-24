Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing – CNN
Philippines mall fire: One dead, dozens missing
(CNN) Firefighters recovered a body from a shopping mall in the southern Philippines city of Davao after a blaze broke out on Saturday, according to a state-run media outlet. The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported the recovery of "one charred body …
