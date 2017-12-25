Phone Thief Returns Omotola’s Phone Few Days After Actress Raised Alarm – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Phone Thief Returns Omotola's Phone Few Days After Actress Raised Alarm
The festive period almost turned out to be a gloomy one for Nollywod actress, Omotola Jalade, as a thief carted away her Iphone, during the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant show which took place during the week. But luckily for Omosexy, her phone was …
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Recovers Her Missing Apple iPhone
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's stolen phone has been returned
