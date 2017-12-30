 [Photo] Buhari appoints dead senator as Board Chairman – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[Photo] Buhari appoints dead senator as Board Chairman – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

[Photo] Buhari appoints dead senator as Board Chairman
TheNewsGuru
Investigations by TheNewsGuru.com reveals that the newly appointed chairman of the Nigerian Press Council, Senator Francis Okpozo by President Muhammadu on Friday died over two years ago. *770# Mobile · TheNewsGuru.com reports that the late Senator
Dead Senator among Buhari's new appointeesThe News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.