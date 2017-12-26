 Photo: Dino Melaye Hangs Out With Olamide On Christmas Day | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Dino Melaye Hangs Out With Olamide On Christmas Day

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye was with popular music act, Olamide on Christmas Day. The senator, who is well-known for his love for fast cars and celebs, shared the photo of the encounter on Instagram. He caption the lone photo: Olamide Noniiiii See photo below:

The post Photo: Dino Melaye Hangs Out With Olamide On Christmas Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.