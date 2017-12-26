Photo: Dino Melaye Hangs Out With Olamide On Christmas Day

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye was with popular music act, Olamide on Christmas Day. The senator, who is well-known for his love for fast cars and celebs, shared the photo of the encounter on Instagram. He caption the lone photo: Olamide Noniiiii See photo below:

The post Photo: Dino Melaye Hangs Out With Olamide On Christmas Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

