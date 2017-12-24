 PHOTOS: BBNaija stars turn up for Debie-Rise’s EP launch – TheCable | Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: BBNaija stars turn up for Debie-Rise’s EP launch – TheCable

PHOTOS: BBNaija stars turn up for Debie-Rise's EP launch
Big Brother Naija alumni Debie-Rise on Saturday released her EP entitled 'Rise Above General Expectations' (RAGE). The singer's fellow BBNaija contestants — Bisola Aiyeola, Kemen, and Bassey — turned up to support her at the launch. The EP launch
