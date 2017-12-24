Photos: BBNaija’s Bisola Meets John Boyega

Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola met Star Wars actor John Boyega at the Rhythm Unplugged show and she couldn’t believe her eyes. She described the meeting as one of her “highlights” of the show. See photos below:

