 PHOTOS: Dele Momodu’s wife marks 50th birthday in style – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Dele Momodu’s wife marks 50th birthday in style – TheCable

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

PHOTOS: Dele Momodu's wife marks 50th birthday in style
TheCable
Mobolaji Abiodun, wife of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, celebrated her 50th birthday on the eve of Christmas. She marked her birthday with families, friends and well-wishers at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Ibikunle Amosun, Aremo
Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu's wife, Mobolaji AbiodunInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.