Photos from the ‘Dog Carnival’ held in Calabar earlier today
We know the Calabar man’s love for dog can’t be quantified. Well, they’ve also decided to add ‘dog carnival’ to the roster of events for the Calabar carnival, which is one of the biggest street carnival in Africa. Here are some photos taken at the event which held earlier today;
Comments
