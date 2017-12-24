 Photos: Fuel jostling for fuel in PH | Nigeria Today
Photos: Fuel jostling for fuel in PH

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

As the ongoing scarcity of petrol continues to bite harder, many people are seen josting for fuel in  Port Harcourt.

Long Queque at Total Fuel Station beside Total Village along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke
Long Queque at Conoil Fuel Station along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke
Long Queque at NNPC Fuel Station at Eleme along Aba Road in Port Harcourt weekend. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke
A Lady buying fuel from roadside along Psychiatric road, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt to avoid long queque at fuel stations. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

