 Photos: Man rescued from quicksand | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Man rescued from quicksand

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man was on Saturday resuced fron quicksand in Lagos.

Man rescued from quicksand

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

More details soon

The post Photos: Man rescued from quicksand appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.