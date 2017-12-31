 Photos: Muslim faithful pray to usher in new year | Nigeria Today
Photos: Muslim faithful pray to usher in new year

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

Dozens of Muslim faithful from the Ya Lateef Islamic Society on Sunday during concluded forty-days of Muslim fasting to usher members into the new year in Ibafo land, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria.

Muslim faithful from the Ya Lateef Islamic Society sit as they pray into the New Year at Ibafo, Ogun State in southwest of Nigeria on December 31, 2017. Dozens of Muslim faithful of the Ya Lateef Islamic Society concluded forty-days of Muslim fasting to usher members into the new year in Ibafo land, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria ./ AFP
