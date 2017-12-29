PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Beat NSE Year End Closing Gong – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)



Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Beat NSE Year End Closing Gong

Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

Popular Nigerian movie actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, were given the honour to beat the year end closing gong on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, December 29, 2017. The duo, who are husband and wife, were received by a top …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

