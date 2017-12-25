Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol – Vanguard
Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol
Vanguard
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), made a surprise visit Sunday evening to two fuel stations, Oando by Elegushi and Heyden Petroleum by VGC on the Island In Lagos State. First, he stopped at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged citizens …
It's a shame Nigerians are celebrating Christmas in discomfort – Osinbajo
Osinbajo dispenses petrol in Lagos
Fuel Scarcity: Vice-President turns Petrol attendant in Lagos
