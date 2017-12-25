Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), made a surprise visit Sunday evening to two fuel stations, Oando by Elegushi and Heyden Petroleum by VGC on the Island In Lagos State.
First, he stopped at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged citizens in queues and staff of the station.
He went pump by pump to get insight on people’s experience, especially the wait time.
Thereafter he made similar stop at Heyden Petroleum by VGC.
