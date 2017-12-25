 Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), made a surprise visit Sunday evening to two fuel stations, Oando by Elegushi and Heyden Petroleum by VGC on the Island In Lagos State.

First, he stopped at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged citizens in queues and staff of the station.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He went pump by pump to get insight on people’s experience, especially the wait time.

Thereafter he made similar stop at Heyden Petroleum by VGC.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Osinbajo dispenses petrol in Lagos
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Dapo Abiodun, owner of Heyden Petroleum during the visit
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Dapo Abiodun, owner of Heyden Petroleum during the visit
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with the Minister of Petroleum Ibe Kachukwu and Bashir Fakorede, Owner of Oando by Elegushi.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged with citizens in queues and staff at the stations during the visit.

The post Photos: Osinbajo makes surprise visit to fuel stations, dispenses petrol appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.