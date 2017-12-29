PHOTOS: Sadiq Daba, cheerful and bubbly, back home after medical treatment in UK – TheCable
PHOTOS: Sadiq Daba, cheerful and bubbly, back home after medical treatment in UK
Sadiq Daba, a veteran actor who travelled to the UK for medical treatment, has returned to Nigeria. Daba had been battling leukaemia and prostate cancer for the past few years. Inadequate funds had threatened to scuttle his treatment but his friends …
Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Back In The Country After Cancer Treatment In The UK
