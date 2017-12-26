 Photos: Shiite members attend Christmas service at a church in Jos | Nigeria Today
Photos: Shiite members attend Christmas service at a church in Jos

Christmas mass held yesterday at the Fatima Cathedral church in Jos, Plateau state was attended by Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shittes.  Members of the Islamic group, were also allowed to give a ‘peace message’ during the church service. Here are photos below;  

