Photos: Sokoto state Gov., Aminu Tambuwal ferried with his cars across River Benue

Due to the absence of a bridge, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal and his convoy were ferried across River Benue inside their cars on his way to Ibi local government area of Taraba state to pay a visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who recently lost his mother.

See photos below…

The post Photos: Sokoto state Gov., Aminu Tambuwal ferried with his cars across River Benue appeared first on Vanguard News.

