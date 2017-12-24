Photos: What you missed at DJ Nimrod’s end of year party

With the festive mood already in the air, DJ Nimrod served his fans yet another mega treat. The celebrated Galaxy FM deejay hosted revelers to an end of year singles’ party on Saturday evening.

Dubbed the school edition, it saw revelers dressed up as students for the fun-filled evening. From canes, to porridge being served, the evening brought back the nostalgic high school memories for many.

The party was hosted at Club Amnesia as revelers danced and downed liquor till late.

Here are some photos from party:

