 Physically Challenged Nigerian Lady Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Physically Challenged Nigerian Lady Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A physically challenged lady, Edidiong Edet and her husband tied the knot in Akwa-Ibom. The beautiful lady and her husband wed at Ituk Mbang, Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State..See more photo below:

The post Physically Challenged Nigerian Lady Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.