Physically Challenged Nigerian Lady Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

A physically challenged lady, Edidiong Edet and her husband tied the knot in Akwa-Ibom. The beautiful lady and her husband wed at Ituk Mbang, Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State..See more photo below:

The post Physically Challenged Nigerian Lady Weds In Akwa Ibom (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

