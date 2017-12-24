Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Suggests He Could Replace Antoine Griezmann At Atletico Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suggested that he could replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Ouest-France, he said: “[Atletico Madrid?] Everyone knows that they are looking for players around the world, I think that [Antoine] Griezmann could leave and many things could happen, everything could happen.”

Aubameyang also insists he has not signed a new contract at Dortmund.

“I have not signed [a contract renewal at Dortmund], that’s not true. The market is open, also for me,” he said

Aubameyang is very much one of the best strikers in world football.

The 28-year-old has scored a total of 141 goals in 212 games for Dortmund since arriving from St Etienne in 2013.

The post Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Suggests He Could Replace Antoine Griezmann At Atletico Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

