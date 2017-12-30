 Players begin underground moves to make World Cup squad – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Players begin underground moves to make World Cup squad – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Players begin underground moves to make World Cup squad
Daily Trust
It is no longer news that Nigeria is one of the countries that will be taking part in next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia after going through an impressive qualifying phase. A total of 41 players took part in the 2018 Mundial qualifying process even

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.