PMB Congratulates Christopher Kolade At 85

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated veteran broadcaster, administrator and Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who turns 85 on December 28, 2017.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina joined all professional colleagues, friends and family of Dr. Kolade in celebrating the graceful life of the versatile scholar and board room guru, whose achievements in various undertakings, both in the private and public sector, clearly underscore the power of discipline, focus and integrity.

As he turns 85 years, the President commended Dr. Kolade’s many years of contributions to national development as an academic, administrator and a diplomat, especially in continually counselling leaders and mentoring the younger generation.

President Buhari believed the eminent octogenarian has earned the respect and honour of both the young and old by walking in the fear of God, and leading a life of integrity, which are invaluable attributes that he recommends to all Nigerians, especially aspiring leaders.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Dr. Kolade more wisdom, longer life and good health to continually serve the nation and humanity.