PMB Congratulates President-Elect George Weah Of Liberia

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated Mr George Weah on his election as the next President of the Republic of Liberia. President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina also commended the Liberian people on the peaceful conduct of the historic presidential -off election, stressing that “this is another plus on […]

