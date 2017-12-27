PMB’s Son Stable In Hospital Following Bike Accident

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a statement by the senior special assistant media to the President, Garba Shehu, he broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.

The Presidential Spokesman added that he has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.

“May God reward you all,” Shehu said.