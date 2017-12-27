Police arrest man for allegedly having sex with mentally retarded woman
The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested a 50-year-old man, Safiyanu Kamala for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a mentally-retarded pregnant woman. Safiyanu is a native of Juno Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Isah Gambo disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina. According to Gambo,…
The post Police arrest man for allegedly having sex with mentally retarded woman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!