Police arrest ‘ritualist’ with dead baby

The police in Ogun have arrested a suspected ritualist, Emmanuel Olusola, 42, found with a dead child.

Olusola was arrested at the weekend at Sapade Garage while attempting to bus a bus.

It was gathered that the suspect had a polythene bag with him and the stench from the bag raised the suspicion of people around.

The police at Isara were alerted and the Divisional Officer (DPO) Yusuf Taiwo, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), led some men to the motor park, where they conducted search.

When the baby’s body was discovered, the suspect was said to have told the police he was transporting it to Lagos for burial.

According to the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), the suspect said he was coming from Offa in Kwara State and taking the cadaver to Lagos.

Oyeyemi said: “Not satisfied with the claim, he was taken to Isara Division for further investigation. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that the case be transferred to the homicde unit for proper investigation.”

