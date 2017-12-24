Police assures Borno residents of peaceful Christmas
In its resolve to create enabling environment for a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations, Borno state police command has commenced intensive patrols and Show of Force, in collaboration with other Security Agencies to enhance visibility policing, as well as raids of criminal hideouts/black spots across the state. A statement from Dsp Isuku Victor, PPRO […]
Police assures Borno residents of peaceful Christmas
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!