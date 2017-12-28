Police Broadcasting Service Takes Off In 2018

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS), Edirin Jerry Wesley has revealed that the NPBS from 2018, would be policing the nation through effective communication.

Wesley also said with the takeoff of the NPBS, ugly incidences of crimes across the country would be a thing of the past.

According to him, the NPBS will cut across general security information on air, land and sea, saying that homeland security policing, border policing, and airport policing would be its primary focus.

Part of his statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, was in reaction to criminal incidences witnessed during the Christmas celebration.

Wesley further said the NPBS will help Nigerians conduct free and fair elections in the country with the assistance of Nigerians.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the invaluable contributions made in ensuring the security of lives and property in the country.

Wesley also reacted to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, noting that issues associated with hoarding of fuel and people causing nuisance around filling stations across the country would be wiped off.

He added that kingpins, pirates, pipeline vandals, and those creating religious problems in the country would have no hiding place with the effective communication of NPBS.

“NPBS has a whole package of crime reportage and emergency response such as the NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online, including the Emergency Command and Control Communication Center.

“This maiden Nigeria Police Communication outfit would be replicated across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

“It will enhance the effectiveness of tackling crime in whatever form and from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“With the takeoff of NPBS, Boko Haram attacks would easily be reported and the security agencies would be deployed to crime scene; it would also be effective in reporting crime in whatever form and from wherever across the country.

“Whether it is Boko Haram attack as reported on Christmas Day or the clash in Bwari during the celebration of Christmas, kingpins, pirates, pipeline vandals, and those creating religious problems in the country and other pockets of violence, including the issue of fuel scarcity, all these would be a thing of the past,” Wesley said.