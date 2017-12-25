Police confirm raid on Maina’s house, handcuff security guard by gunmen – Vanguard
Police confirm raid on Maina's house, handcuff security guard by gunmen
Vanguard
Gunmen, armed to the teeth and dressed in military fatigue on Sunday raided the Kaduna home of the former Chairman the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina Residents of Kano Street, Kawo New Extension, Kaduna where the …
Gunmen abduct Maina's security
BreakingNews 25/12/17 – Suspected Assassins Storm Maina Family House in Kaduna, Whisk Away Security Guard
Breaking: Again, Assassins Invade Maina's Family House In Kaduna, Whisk Away Security Guard
