 Police confirm raid on Maina’s house, handcuff security guard by gunmen – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police confirm raid on Maina’s house, handcuff security guard by gunmen – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Police confirm raid on Maina's house, handcuff security guard by gunmen
Vanguard
Gunmen, armed to the teeth and dressed in military fatigue on Sunday raided the Kaduna home of the former Chairman the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina Residents of Kano Street, Kawo New Extension, Kaduna where the
Gunmen abduct Maina's securityDaily Trust
BreakingNews 25/12/17 – Suspected Assassins Storm Maina Family House in Kaduna, Whisk Away Security GuardNigeria Master Web
Breaking: Again, Assassins Invade Maina's Family House In Kaduna, Whisk Away Security GuardLeadership Newspapers
TheCable
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.