Police declare members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has declared members of the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted for alleged criminal activities. Police said the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang have been operating within Nimbo and Adani axis of Uzouwani Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday that the command had issued a warrant of arrest for all the members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang.

