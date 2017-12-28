Police Denies Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oronto Douglas’s Residence
The Bayelsa Police Command has denied receiving any distress call on alleged attack by unidentified gunmen on Okoroba in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa. The spokesperson for the police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, made the denial on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Butswat said that the command was not aware…
Comments
