Police deny knowledge of ‘attack’ on Douglas’ home – The Nation Newspaper
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Police deny knowledge of 'attack' on Douglas' home
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa State Police Command has denied receiving calls on alleged gunmen attack at Okoroba in Nembe Local Government. Spokesperson Asinim Butswat yesterday told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)that the command was unaware of the incident. Some residents …
Police Feign Ignorance of Attack on Jonathan's Ex-Aide's House
Police Deny Knowledge Of Attack On Oronto Douglas' Residence
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!