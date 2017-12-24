Police IG orders stop-and-search nationwide during Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has directed police teams on traffic control and observation patrols to commence immediate stop-and-search operations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday. He said Idris directed all State Police Commands across the country to […]

Police IG orders stop-and-search nationwide during Christmas, New Year celebrations

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

