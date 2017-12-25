Police in FCT to re-strategise against crimes

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Sadiq Bello, said that the command would re-strategise to tackle crimes in the territory.

Bello, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the command would embark on serious raids on criminals’ hideouts.

He said that in order to effectively check activities of criminals, the command had also deployed personnel to flash points in the territory as part of visibility policing.

“In that regard, we tried to also intensify intelligence-led policing by going about to get information on criminals and crimes to nip them in the bud,“he said.

The commissioner said that since he assumed office, he had to deal with the issues of cell phones and bag snatching.

“We will map out strategies to deal with the situation. I know since I came on board I had to deal with the issues of cell phones and bag snatching.

“Since I came we have been trying to improve on our performance in all areas in the FCT,“he said.

“We will map out strategies to deal generally with crimes in the FCT by embarking on serious raids on criminal hideouts.

“We will also embark on rigorous stop-and-search operation with a view to arresting criminals.

“We know that a lot still needs to be done and as such we call on members of the public to come and partner with us by giving us relevant information about criminals,“he said.

Bello said that the command was also collaborating with our sister security agencies on a daily basis to tackle crimes in the FCT.

Bello enjoined residents of the territory to be vigilant during the Yuletide and avoid crowded areas.

He also urged them to “know their neighbours”.

The post Police in FCT to re-strategise against crimes appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

