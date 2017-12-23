Police Justify Shooting Off Kidnappers Testicles In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the authenticity of a viral internet video which appeared to show suspected criminals writhing in pains after being shot in the testicles by policemen. Online news medium Sahara Reporters had released the video on Thursday, although it was believed to have been shot between December 11 or 12.…

The post Police Justify Shooting Off Kidnappers Testicles In Abia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

