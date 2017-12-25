Police nab dealer with fake drugs in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State on Monday said they have arrested a drug dealer with over 250,000 packets of suspected fake capsules.

The police spokesperson in tthe state, ASP Muktar Aliyu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Aliyu said that the suspect was arrested on the Dec. 22 based on intelligence report.

“We received intelligence report that suspected adulterated counterfeit and fake drugs have been sighted at Sabon Gari Central Market Area in Kaduna metropolis.

“Surveillance team were promptly deployed to the scene whereby large quantities of Amcloxin Capsules amounting to 250,000 packets strongly suspected to be fake were recovered by our operatives,” Alliyu said.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs recovered were substandard drugs, adding that the seizure would soon be sent for scientific laboratory analysis.(NAN)

