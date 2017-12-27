Police parade 30 inter-state robbers, kidnap suspects in Lokoja

The Police on Wednesday in Lokoja paraded 30 inter-state armed robbery and kidnap suspects terrorising Kogi and the neighbouring states. Parading the suspects, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood (CSP) said those arrested included some who allegedly kidnapped and killed an expatriate engineer with Dangote Cement Company. Moshood said at the Kogi Police Command…

The post Police parade 30 inter-state robbers, kidnap suspects in Lokoja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

