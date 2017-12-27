Police Parade 30 Suspected Kidnappers Terrorising Kogi State

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

‎The Nigeria Police, has paraded 30 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cattle rustlers, who specialises in terrorising innocent citizens along Kogi-Okene express way.

The suspects include Yahaya Bello a.k.a Halti, Bello Tukur, a.k.a Gwojor, Aminu Adamu a.k.a Kashi, Abubakar Bello a.k.a Babangida, Bello Hassan, a.k.a Nasara, Umar Isiaka a.k.a Baddi, Abdulkadir Abubakar a.k.a Nagari, Sanusi Saleh, Abubakar Hassan a.k.a Kadel and Shede Zekeri.

Others are Adamu Garba, Adamu Bello, Goma Hamza, Isah Usman Abarba, Abdulkareem Idi, Abdulwahab Idi, Umoru Adamu, Daniel Musa, Junior Adams, Sanusi Sufyanu and Usman Musa, Lukman Abdulsalam, Musa Yahaya Bello,

Ismalla Momoh and Ochefije Alhaji.

Also, we have Abuh Ali, Obinna Okpai, Lawrence Uchegbu, Chinwale Chima and Chinedu Obi.

Exhibits recovered include eleven, AK47 raffle, two Beretta English Pistol, two Revolver Pistols, 334 7.56mm AK47 ammunitions six rounds 9mm Beretta ammunitions, one cut to size locally made Revolver gun, two locally made Pistols, 54 rustled cattle and pairs of suspected fake military uniform

Addressing the media at the parade, Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood said “in order to add new impetus to the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in Kogi State, the Inspector General of Police has deployed the IGP intelligence Response Team responsible for the arrest of Kidnap for Ransom Kingpin, Evans and his Gang and killing of Vampire during a gun duel between the Police and gang; to team up with the personnel of Kogi State Command to expand the operation and ensure the arrest of all the suspects involved in various kidnap cases in Kogi State. The IGP mandated the joint team to root out kidnappers in kogi State and other contiguous states such Edo, Benue, Kwara, Enugu and FCT.

“The IGP-Intelligence Response Team and Kogi State Police Command, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to clamp down on highway robbers and kidnappers have arrested the gang responsible for the unfortunate Kidnapping and killing of a Portuguese Expatriate attached to Dangote Group and two Mobile Policemen attached to him in Kogi State.

“After a sustained one week surveillance and raid of the criminal hideouts and kidnappers den by the men of Operation Absolute Sanity comprising the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) the 29 suspects were arrested.

“All the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences. They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation.”

He further noted that investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.