 Police plea for ‘responsible’ celebrations on NYE – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police plea for ‘responsible’ celebrations on NYE – Times LIVE

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Police plea for 'responsible' celebrations on NYE
Times LIVE
“Generally‚ people have behaved extremely well over this period but as we are approaching the New Year‚ we expect that various celebrations will be taking place throughout the country‚ people must enjoy these celebrations but they are urged to do so in
Police commissioner urges 'responsible' New Year's Eve celebrationsNews24

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.