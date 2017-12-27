Police rescue Rivers monarch 12 hours after abduction – The Punch

Police rescue Rivers monarch 12 hours after abduction

The Punch

OPERATIVES of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued the Paramount Ruler of Mgbuolua in Rundele Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze G.A. Omodu. Omodu, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, was said to have been …

Monarch kidnapped on Boxing Day The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

