Police rescue Rivers monarch 12 hours after abduction – The Punch
|
Police rescue Rivers monarch 12 hours after abduction
The Punch
OPERATIVES of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued the Paramount Ruler of Mgbuolua in Rundele Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze G.A. Omodu. Omodu, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, was said to have been …
Monarch kidnapped on Boxing Day
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!